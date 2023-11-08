North Korea criticised rival South Korea for removing a law that banned private activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North, insisting that such activities amount to psychological warfare and threatening to respond with a “shower of shells.”

The statement published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday was the first time state media commented on the September decision by South Korea’s Constitutional Court to invalidate a 2020 law that criminalised leafleting.

The decision was based on concerns that it excessively restricted free speech. The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by North Korean defector activists in the South.

They included Park Sang-hak, who has been a frequent target of the North Korean government's anger for his yearslong campaign of flying leaflets across the border with giant balloons.

Park and other defectors from the North for years have used huge helium-filled balloons to launch leaflets criticising Kim’s leadership, his nuclear weapons ambitions and the country’s dismal human rights record.

The leaflets are often packaged with US dollar bills and USB sticks containing information about world news. North Korea is extremely sensitive about any outside attempt to undermine the leadership of authoritarian ruler Kim Jong Un as he maintains tight control over the country’s 26 million people while severely restricting their access to foreign news.