Officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organisations have been gathering in Paris for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in Gaza during Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war, wants Thursday's conference to address the besieged Palestinian enclave's growing needs including food, water, health supplies, electricity and fuel.

Over 50 nations are expected to attend including several European countries, the United States and regional powers like Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, the French presidency said.

Also attending is Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. But Israeli authorities won't participate in the conference.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UN's top aid official and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to provide details about urgent needs in Gaza.

The discussions will also include financial support and other ways to help Gaza's civilians.

More than 1.5 million people — or about 70 percent of Gaza's population — have fled their homes, and an estimated $1.2 billion is needed to respond to the crisis in Palestinian areas.

Related 'Genocide': World reacts to Israeli strike on Gaza hospital that killed 500

US policy on conflict