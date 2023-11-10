BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Italy industry output stagnates in September amid economic weakness
The data was nonetheless slightly firmer than expected. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 0.2 percent monthly decline.
Italy industry output stagnates in September amid economic weakness
Italy G20 Economy / Photo: AP
November 10, 2023

Italian industrial output was flat in September compared with the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, reflecting overall weakness in the euro zone's third largest economy.

The data was nonetheless slightly firmer than expected. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 0.2 percent monthly decline.

ISTAT also marginally revised up August's figures to show a 0.3 percent month-on-month uptick, originally reported at 0.2 percent.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was down 2.0 percent in September, following an unrevised 4.2 percent decline in August, ISTAT reported.

In the third quarter, it was up 0.2 percent compared with the April-to-June period.

Recommended

September saw a steep month-on-month fall for output of consumer goods, ISTAT said, offset by more modest rises for investment goods, intermediate goods and energy products.

Italian gross domestic product stagnated in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, a preliminary ISTAT estimate showed last week, following a 0.4 percent contraction in the second quarter.

The government is officially forecasting full-year GDP growth of 0.8 percent this year, slowing sharply compared with last year's rate of 3.7 percent.

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in September: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods -2.2 Investment goods 1.5 Intermediate goods 0.8 Energy goods 1.1

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain