A Turkish poets initiative has issued a call for a "global intifada" for Palestine and "seeks to appeal to global public opinion on Gaza" through writings in different languages.

The Call has been backed by 140 members of the Türkiye Poets Initiative, who signed a petition expressing concern over the ongoing attacks in Gaza by Israel. The group rejected the portrayal of the current conflict as a war, and labelled it as "one of the most tragic plans for annihilation in human history."

The poets called on the "entire humanity" to put an immediate end to Israel’s "massacres and acts of aggression, which it has been carrying out on a regular basis since 1948 and which has reached a peak in the ongoing massacre in Gaza."

“Women, the elderly, and children are fading away not only in front of our eyes but right within our eyes!” they said, adding: "We shall never stop shouting that with each death, humanity is killed as well."

'Keep fighting for the rights of Gaza's people'

"We shall not permit darkness to swallow up hope! We shall keep fighting for the rights of Gaza's people, first and foremost the children, women, and the elderly, as well as its birds and insects, to live freely in their own country, even if we are faced with one of the rarest savage powers in history," the petition read.

"These are their inherent rights, and no power can take this right away from them."