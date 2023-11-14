BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China hits record in electric car sales despite end of subsidies
EV sales in China, the world's largest auto market, increased 29 percent year-to-date in September.
China hits record in electric car sales despite end of subsidies
China is entering the final two months of the year which are seasonally high for vehicle sales, according to Rho Motion./ Photo: Reuters Archive
November 14, 2023

Electric-vehicle sales are seeing continued strength globally with China reporting record monthly sales in October despite the end of subsidies, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

China ended an 11-year subsidy scheme for EV purchases in 2022, but some local authorities have continued to offer aid or tax rebates to attract investments as well as subsidies for consumers.

EV sales in China, the world's largest auto market, increased 29 percent year-to-date in September. The global EV market showed 34 percent growth in the same period.

China is entering the final two months of the year which are seasonally high for vehicle sales, according to Rho Motion.

"What's notable about October's figures is that EV demand in China continues to reach record highs even though the subsidies were cut... 2023 is set to be another banner year for China in terms of EV sales," the market research firm said.

RelatedChina to end subsidies for electric vehicles by end of 2022

Tesla's market share slipped to the lowest on record

Recommended

EV sales grew 26 percent in European markets, where cutting of subsidies has weighed on demand as seen in Germany where business subsidies were done away with in September, according to Rho Motion.

"This (subsidies ) is an important factor in the German market as nearly two-thirds of passenger car registrations are commercial," the market research firm said.

Tesla, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen have warned high interest rates and a subdued market in the region are putting customers off.

EV sales in North America were up 78 percent so far this year.

"The North American market continues to have a strong 2023, with Tesla still taking the lion's share of demand as legacy automakers temper ambitions of scaling production," Rho Motion said.

Still, Tesla's market share slipped to the lowest on record at about 50 percent during the third quarter despite price cuts, according to a report by dealer services firm Cox Automotive in October.

RelatedEU gets lion's share in electric cars in 2022
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain