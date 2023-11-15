Wednesday, November 15

1834 GMT — ThePalestinian death toll from Israeli strikes since Oct. 7 has climbed to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to authorities in Gaza.

1903 GMT — Qatar calls for international probe into Israeli raids on Gaza hospitals

Qatar has urged an international investigation into Israeli raids on medical facilities in Gaza, denouncing as a "war crime" Israel’s latest operation inside Al Shifa hospital targeting Hamas.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement called for "an urgent international investigation" including by the United Nations to look into "the targeting of hospitals by the Israeli occupation army".

1902 GMT — No weapons at hospital raided by Israel: Gaza health authorities

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said the Israeli military did not find any weapons when it stormed the Palestinian territory’s biggest hospital.

"The occupation forces did not find any (military) equipment or weapons in the hospital. Essentially, we don’t allow this (weapons in a hospital)," said Munir al Bursh, Health Ministry Director, in a statement.

1751 GMT — Israel PM office says hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity

A woman abducted into Gaza by Hamas fighters on October 7 has given birth in captivity, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter released by his office.

"One of the kidnapped women was pregnant. She gave birth to her baby in Hamas captivity," Sara Netanyahu said in a letter addressed to US first lady Jill Biden.

1733 GMT — Britain, Ireland call for faster flow of aid into Gaza

British and Irish ministers called for accelerated flows of aid into the Israeli-besieged Gaza during separate visits to the Egyptian capital Cairo.

"We need to speed that up. We need to try and make sure that we’re able to have much better flow of vital provisions through there so that it could get to the people very much in need," said Andrew Mitchell, Britain’s minister of state for development and Africa, adding that fuel is a current priority.

1720 GMT — White House denies giving Israel green light for Al Shifa Hospital raid

The White House has denied giving Israel a green light to carry out its raid of the besieged Gaza’s largest hospital, maintaining Tel Aviv acted of its own accord.

"We did not give an okay to their military operations around the hospital," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"These are Israeli military operations that they plan, and execute in accordance with their own established procedures. The United States is not is not involved in those procedures."

1705 GMT — Israel army withdraws from inside Gaza hospital: journalist

A journalist trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital has told AFP that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the building after entering it overnight and have redeployed around its outskirts.

Israeli forces had pushed into Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of the morning, raising fears for the safety of thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians trapped inside. The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 people inside Al Shifa.

1702 GMT — Israeli strikes hit patient rooms at Al Shifa hospital: ministry

An Israeli tank shell targeted patient rooms at Al Shifa Medical Complex, the Health Ministry in Gaza has said.

"Israeli forces targeted the cardiac care unit with a tank shell, hitting patient rooms at Al Shifa Medical Complex," the ministry said in a brief statement, adding that the tank round hit the hospital's cardiac care unit. It said the strike also damaged the specialised surgery department at the medical complex.

1644 GMT — UN 'fears the worst' if war expands beyond Gaza

The UN humanitarian chief has said he and Iran’s top diplomat had discussed fears of what an expansion of the Gaza war might entail and had agreed it "would not be good".

At a Geneva press briefing, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths voiced deep concern Israel’s war against Hamas could expand beyond Gaza, "into the north".

"If there is to be a war in the north with Hezbollah and Israel, then I fear the worst," Griffiths said.

1642 GMT — UN Security Council to vote on call for pauses in Gaza war

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote later today on a call for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout Gaza for a number of days to enable aid access, diplomats said.

Some diplomats said they expected the 15-member council to adopt the resolution, though some countries were likely to abstain. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.

It will be the fifth council attempt to take action since Oct. 7.

1643 GMT —UN relief chief calls on Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing to reach Gaza

The UN relief chief has appealed to Tel Aviv to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel.

"Kerem Shalom, please Israel, give us that for our crossing point," Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva.

Kerem Shalom crossing was used to carry more than 60 percent of truckloads heading to Gaza before this conflict, he added.

1606 GMT — Israel rejects exchange of 50 hostages, demands 'larger deal'

Israel has opposed a deal with Hamas which could have resulted in the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian women and children and a three-day ceasefire commitment in Gaza, state media reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said: "Tel Aviv opposed the Hamas proposal."

Channel 12 quoted an Israeli official as saying that the mediators "know that we are demanding a larger deal."

1532 GMT — Türkiye set to receive 26 patients from Gaza: health minister

A total of 26 patients from Gaza and their 13 attendants who passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, will be brought to Türkiye this evening, Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

1526 GMT — Sanchez vows that Spain will work to recognise Palestinian state

Spain's new government will work nationally and within Europe to "recognise the state of Palestine," the country’s acting prime minister has announced.

During the debate ahead of the vote expected to solidify his left-wing coalition government, Pedro Sanchez told lawmakers that this recognition and diplomatic effort is the "first commitment of this legislature."

He said the international community must recognize the Palestinian state because it is a "solution" that has long been "justly demanded" by the Palestinian people.

1515 GMT —Israel bombs Gaza's parliament building — local media

The Israeli military has bombed the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza, according to several local media reports and videos circulating online.

News outlets including Channel 12 and the Times of Israel newspaper said the troops destroyed the parliament building, days after photographing themselves inside it.

1510 GMT — WHO, partners working on evacuation plan for Gaza hospital patients, staff

"A number of partners including the World Health Organisation are urgently exploring the possibility for evacuating patients and medical staff in Al Shifa Hospital," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories.

1508 GMT — Harder to update Gaza casualty toll as health system buckles: official

Palestinian health authorities said it was becoming increasingly difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures from Gaza due to the collapse of the hospital and health system in parts of the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The Palestinian health ministry has been issuing a constantly updated total of the casualties from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

1457 GMT —Israeli minister’s call for 'voluntary migration' of Palestinians 'unacceptable': Germany

Germany has said that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for a "voluntary migration" of Palestinians in Gaza is "not acceptable."

"We have noted these comments. They are not helpful. They are also not acceptable," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told media representatives in Berlin.

1435 GMT — Calls for peace in Gaza branded 'naive' by British PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said it was "extremely naive and simplistic way to look at the problem" in response to a ceasefire call at the parliament.

Scottish Alba Party’s lawmaker Neale Hanvey reiterated his call for a ceasefire during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons.

"This is a question of humanity and morality. The prime minister has an opportunity to lead the calls for peace or endorse death, violence and destruction. Which will he choose?” Sunak responded by saying Israel has "every right" to defend itself.

1432 GMT — Palestinians ‘should not be made to pay for Hamas 'crimes': France

The Palestinian population should not pay the price for "Hamas' crimes" against Israel, France said, expressing "serious concern" about Israeli operations inside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

"The Palestinian population should not be made to pay for Hamas crimes, even less so the vulnerable, injured or sick and the humanitarian workers who courageously continue their work in extremely dangerous conditions," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1325 GMT — Turkish president, Italian PM discuss escalating Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke over the phone and discussed Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza, the Turkish Presidency has said.

"The call addressed the escalating Israeli attacks, including human rights violations, in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the region," the presidency said on X.

"Pointing out that atrocities against the Palestinian territories are deepening and civilian deaths are increasing by the minute, President Erdogan underscored that they will work for the punishment of Israel, which has committed war crimes, in international courts and that he expects support from Italy to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace," it added.

1324 GMT — Israeli army expels children, patients from Al Shifa Hospital: official

The Israeli army expelled children, patients and their companions from the Al Shifa Hospital "on foot," Mohammed Zaqout, the head of Gaza Hospitals, said at a news conference in front of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

He said: "650 other patients are still in the hospital, including 22 in intensive care, in addition to 36 premature babies are still in the hospital," he said.

Zaqout noted that there are "at least 400 health care workers and 2,000 displaced people in the hospital it needed to treat and safely evacuate.”

He held the Israeli occupation "fully responsible for the safety of the medical staff and thousands of patients, displaced and children."

1313 GMT — Doctors Without Borders calls for protection of medical staff, patients

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called for the protection of medical staff and patients inside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza as the Israeli army raided the hospital.

"In Gaza, as Israeli forces enter Al Shifa hospital, we call once again for the protection of medical staff, patients and displaced civilians sheltered inside the hospital," MSF International said on X. "We are extremely worried for their lives," it stressed.

1308 GMT — Gaza 'carnage' must end — UN aid chief

The United Nations humanitarian chief has demanded immediate action to "rein in the carnage" in Gaza after Israeli forces raided the Palestinian territory’s largest hospital.

"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival. This cannot be allowed to continue," Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

1248 GMT — First fuel convoy enters Gaza: Egypt

Egypt has announced the entry of the first fuel convoy into Gaza since Oct. 7, carrying 25,000 litres, state news agency MENA reported.

1245 GMT — Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations ‘on verge of collapse’

Just hours after receiving its first delivery of fuel since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the UN has warned its operations in Gaza were on the brink of collapse.

"To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. "Our entire operation is now on the verge of collapse," the UNRWA chief wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

1243 GMT — Iran calls for ‘urgent’ UN efforts to get aid into Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on the United Nations to do more to get desperately needed aid into war-battered Gaza.

"The amount of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza is very small and almost zero, and it is necessary for the United Nations to take immediate and serious action in this regard," Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting in Geneva with UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

1219 GMT — Spain PM urges Israel to end ‘indiscriminate killing’ in Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged Israel to end the "indiscriminate killing of Palestinians" in Gaza, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since the war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.