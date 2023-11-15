Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged Israel to exercise maximum restraint for the protection of civilians in besieged Gaza, saying the killing of women and babies "has to stop."

Speaking at a press conference in the western province of British Columbia on Tuesday, Trudeau said the human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, citing the suffering in and around Al Shifa Hospital after Israel's recent strikes.

"I urge the Government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV, on social media. We're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, and kids who've lost their parents. The world is witnessing this. The killing of women and children, of babies ... this has to stop," he told reporters.

He said the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians, adding that "even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian."

His remarks came before Israeli troops stormed Al Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza.

Five weeks after Israel began its bombardment on besieged Gaza, the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility.

The plight of Gaza's civilians has prompted calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Related Antonio Guterres is unfit to head UN, Israeli top diplomat alleges

Al Shifa's fate in balance