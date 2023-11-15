Several cancer patients evacuated from Gaza and their escorts departed for a military airport in northeastern Egypt to be transported to Türkiye for treatment.

A total of 26 Palestinian patients and their 13 attendants from Gaza who passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, will be brought to Türkiye this evening, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.

Koca arrived in the Egyptian capital earlier on Wednesday and was received by his Egyptian counterpart Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and other officials.

As part of his trip, Koca visited the Nasr Institute Hospital to see the wounded people brought from Gaza and was briefed about their health conditions.

Both ministers chatted with patients and the wounded people and conveyed their get-well wishes.

Following the meeting, Turkish doctors met the group at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the blockaded Palestinian enclave, pummeled by Israeli attacks for 40 days, to be taken to Al Arish military airport on ambulances.

'Delivering aid to all Gazans'

Fahrettin Koca told reporters at the El Arish International Airport in Egypt that Ankara will transfer the patients, especially child patients with cancer, to Türkiye this Wednesday.

He said the patients sent to Türkiye from Gaza would be the first Palestinians to travel from Egypt to another country for treatment.