The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said he believed there was a deliberate attempt to "strangle" its humanitarian work in Gaza, warning that the agency may have to entirely suspend its operations due to a lack of fuel.

"I do believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the operation," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told journalists in Geneva on Thursday.

The agency supporting more than 800,000 displaced people in the Israeli-besieged Gaza said many of its services had already been shuttered including dozens of water wells, two water plants and sewage pumping stations.

"We run the risk to have to suspend the entire humanitarian operation," he said. "I do believe that it is outrageous that humanitarian agencies have been reduced to begging for fuel."

Pleas for more fuel

Lazzarini said the organisation had pleaded for weeks for access to fuel, which on Wednesday was carried into Gaza for the first time since the start of Israel's war with Hamas.

That fuel - 24,000 litres (6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel for UN aid distribution trucks - is nowhere near what Palestinians in Gaza need to survive, Lazzarini said.