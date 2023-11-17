TÜRKİYE
'Mankind has not seen such human tragedy,' Türkiye's UN envoy says about Gaza
Türkiye's UN envoy Sedat Onal's comments come as Israel indicates it will further expand its offensive in southern Gaza with over 1.6 million people already internally displaced amid a growing humanitarian catastrophe.
Türkiye's UN ambassador, Sedat Onal says "We cannot stay silent while this carnage continues to unfold before our eyes. Priority must be given to the urgent humanitarian needs of the civilian population." / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The extent of human suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza is unparalleled in modern history, the Turkish envoy to the UN has said as the world braces for a potential expansion of Israel's invasion.

"Mankind has not seen such human tragedy in recent history. Neither civilians nor civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, refugee camps, are being spared in indiscriminate bombing," Ambassador Sedat Onal told a plenary session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"We cannot stay silent while this carnage continues to unfold before our eyes. Priority must be given to the urgent humanitarian needs of the civilian population," he added.

The comments come as Israel indicates it will further expand its offensive in southern Gaza with over 1.6 million people already internally displaced amid a growing humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said earlier Friday that after being "close to dismantling the military system" of Hamas in northern Gaza, the Israeli military would now seek to target "more and more regions."

The Israeli military dropped leaflets in several neighborhoods in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Wednesday, telling residents to evacuate their homes. Army radio further commented that this is an “important step that indicates an expected expansion” of military offensive toward southern Gaza.

Death toll rising

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza following Hamas's October7 cross-border attack, at least 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and 30,000 others have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave.

Nearly half of all of Gaza's housing has been destroyed or severely damaged, UN data shows.

Amid the mass destruction, an Israeli siege has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small fraction of what they were prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

The lack of fuel has significantly hampered the UN's aid relief mission, and has forced hospitals, bakeries, water and sanitation facilities to shutter.

"Surely, history will judge both the perpetrators and those who have failed to take concrete action," said Onal.

"What has transpired has once again shown that lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved through a political solution to the Palestinian question based on a two-state vision."

