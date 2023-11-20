Azerbaijan has said that a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry about a decision last week by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the situation in Karabakh is “irrelevant and unacceptable.”

The ICJ issued an order on Friday which stipulates that Baku should ensure the safety of those who wish to depart Karabakh and that those who wish to stay must remain “free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee.”

The French Foreign Ministry said this corresponds to the position of Paris.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, “France’s disregard for the rejection by the Court of most of the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of double-standards and bias against Azerbaijan.”

“It is lamentable that this country, which has presented itself as the greatest advocate of justice and order, misinterprets and meddles in the Court’s affairs on a matter that has nothing to do with France,” it added.

Azerbaijan takes international obligations 'seriously'