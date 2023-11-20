WORLD
Baku calls French statement on ICJ decision on Karabakh ‘irrelevant, unacceptable’
"It is lamentable that this country … misinterprets and meddles in the Court’s affairs on a matter that has nothing to do with France," says Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan Armenia / Photo: AP
November 20, 2023

Azerbaijan has said that a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry about a decision last week by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the situation in Karabakh is “irrelevant and unacceptable.”

The ICJ issued an order on Friday which stipulates that Baku should ensure the safety of those who wish to depart Karabakh and that those who wish to stay must remain “free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee.”

The French Foreign Ministry said this corresponds to the position of Paris.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, “France’s disregard for the rejection by the Court of most of the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of double-standards and bias against Azerbaijan.”

“It is lamentable that this country, which has presented itself as the greatest advocate of justice and order, misinterprets and meddles in the Court’s affairs on a matter that has nothing to do with France,” it added.

Azerbaijan takes international obligations 'seriously'

It said that France should “focus on the implementation of orders that are related to it, including with regard to its notorious colonial policy and illegal acts, including related to nuclear tests.”

“Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously,” it added.

The ICJ on Friday announced a court order as part of Armenia's lawsuit against Azerbaijan.

Armenia accuses Baku of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination due to the recent escalation of tensions in Karabakh, though UN agencies earlier categorically stated that they had not recorded any cases of Azerbaijan's discriminatory attitude toward Armenians.

The French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the ICJ’s decision on the order “reinforces the position consistently held by France, which recalls on this occasion its unwavering support for the International Court of Justice and the binding nature of its decisions, including in the indication of precautionary measures.”​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
