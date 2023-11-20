BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Halal-certified products banned in India's Uttar Pradesh
Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products labelled as "Halal-certified" by the companies manufacturing them are banned from distribution and sale, according to a state government notification.
Halal-certified products banned in India's Uttar Pradesh
Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law, says BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

Authorities in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as 'Halal-certified' by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, reads a state government notification.

"Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items," the notification said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country's apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

RelatedIs the UP govt forcing Indian Muslims to sell homes for temple security?
Recommended

'Divisive agenda'

Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India's largest and most populous state.

Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state's sizeable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

"Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law," state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Reuters.

Related12 things to know about the hardliner who runs India's Uttar Pradesh
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain