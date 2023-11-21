Israeli bombardment of south Lebanon kills four civilians, two of them journalists, official media has reported, as Lebanon's Al Mayadeen television said it employed the two killed journalists.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported "the deaths of three citizens two journalists and another civilian in enemy bombing" of the Tair Harfa area.

Al Mayadeen said its correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari were killed.

The Israeli military said it was "looking into the details" of the incident.

Elsewhere in south Lebanon, the NNA said "enemy aircraft raided inhabited houses in Kfar Kila, leading to the death of citizen Laiqa Sarhan, 80, and the wounding of her granddaughter," whom it identified as a Syrian national.

A source in the area's Marjayoun hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the seven-year-old granddaughter was in a serious condition.

'Direct attack'

Al Mayadeen director Ghassan bin Jiddo said the third civilian killed with the two journalists was a "contributor" to the channel.

"It was a direct attack, it was not by chance," Bin Jiddo said in an interview on the channel, noting it came after an Israeli government decision this month to block access to Al Mayadeen's website.