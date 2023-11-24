The November 22 election victory of anti-Islam Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom (PVV) has put country’s Muslim community on the edge.

After securing 25.3 percent of the total votes, Wilders is in the driving seat of discussions to bring together a coalition government, paving the way for him to become the Netherlands’ first far-right prime minister.

"These election results are shocking for Dutch Muslims. We did not expect such a party with an (election) programme that is against the basic principles of the rule of law to be so big," says Muhsin Koktas, the head of the Contact Body for Muslims and Government (CMO).

Muslims make up the largest religious minority in the Netherlands with a substantial presence of Turkish people.

Wilders’s victory has particularly caused unease among young Muslims, who are deeply troubled by the prevailing political climate.

Musaab Elabbassi Ahmed, the president of the Muslim Student Association of Netherlands (MSA NL), representing over 40,000 students in higher education at a national level, articulated the sentiment as:

“Disappointment of indescribable proportions; a disaster.”

“These are the thoughts echoing through the minds of a million Dutch Muslims waking up today,” he adds.

Ahmed says it was chilling to find out that a quarter of the Dutch population has voted for a politician who wants to bulldoze mosques, ban the Quran and forbid women from wearing the hijab in public places.

“Nothing has been learnt from history in scapegoating religious minorities, as these are just some of the proposals in Wilders's election programme that have catapulted him to success.”

A career built on hate

Geert Wilders has built his political career on the back of his anti-Islam rhetoric.

From drawing parallels between the Quran and Hitler's Mein Kampf to organising contests for sacrilegious cartoons of Prophet Mohammed, he has a history of provoking Muslims since he founded his far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) in 2006.

Besides calling for tighter immigration control, he has frequently branded Islam as a "fascist ideology." At one point, he called Moroccans "scum" and proposed a controversial "head rag tax" on women who wear headscarves.

"We seek a reduction of Islam in the Netherlands, and we intend to achieve this through a decrease in non-Western immigration and the implementation of a comprehensive halt to asylum," the PVV says in its election manifesto.

Many Dutch Muslims say Wilders’s election victory is a testament to deep-seated anti-Muslim sentiments that have seeped into Dutch society.

And a barometer of that far-right tilt is the popularity of exclusionist political parties other than Wilders’s PVV.

Ilyas, a Muslim Dutch journalist who prefers to be mentioned by his first name, is concerned that Wilders will be able to form a far-right coalition in the Dutch parliament.

“It’s not just his party. The third biggest party, VVD with Dilan Yesilgoz, and the fourth party, NSC with Pieter Omtzigt are more towards the right side of the political spectrum as well.

“Together they can establish a far-right coalition that would be one of the most harrowing governments for Muslims and other minorities in the Netherlands so far.”