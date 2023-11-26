WORLD
Number of Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7 climbs to 3,200
According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, at least 20 Palestinians were arrested on Saturday-Sunday night, as Israel ramps up its military raids in the occupied territory.
Israeli forces have escalated control of the occupied West Bank since Hamas launched an attack into southern Israel on October 7. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2023

The Israeli army has arrested 20 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees since October 7 to 3,200, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

“The occupation forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians, on Saturday-Sunday night, from cities and towns in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” the nongovernmental group said in a statement on Sunday.

The total number of detainees rose to 3,200 Palestinians since October 7, it added.

The Israeli army, on a daily basis, storms villages and towns throughout the occupied West Bank, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, shooting, and gas bombs on Palestinians, coinciding with the war on Gaza.

These confrontations escalated as a result of the offensive launched by the Israeli army on Gaza since October 7.

Humanitarian pause agreement

A four-day humanitarian pause, mediated by Qatar, went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In the first two days of the humanitarian pause, Israel and Hamas exchanged 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Palestinian enclave following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
