The Israeli army has arrested 20 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees since October 7 to 3,200, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

“The occupation forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians, on Saturday-Sunday night, from cities and towns in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” the nongovernmental group said in a statement on Sunday.

The total number of detainees rose to 3,200 Palestinians since October 7, it added.

The Israeli army, on a daily basis, storms villages and towns throughout the occupied West Bank, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, shooting, and gas bombs on Palestinians, coinciding with the war on Gaza.

These confrontations escalated as a result of the offensive launched by the Israeli army on Gaza since October 7.

