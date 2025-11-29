The Russian authorities have said that four people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in Ukraine's drone attack on the Rostov region.

The region's governor, Yury Slyusar, said in a statement on Saturday on Telegram that casualties are the result of last night's attack on the city of Taganrog.

“The aftermath is serious, and the extent of damage has yet to be assessed. The commission will start this work once engineers and investigators give clearance,” he said.

The official pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the families of deceased and wounded people.