When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Japan in early October in 2015, one of the first he announced at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo was that he had signed the agreement to establish the long-anticipated Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University (TJSTU) in Istanbul.

First planned in 2013, the TJSTU is a groundbreaking testament to the enduring collaboration between Türkiye and Japan, fusing the strengths of two societies in a shared pursuit of excellence. Conceived as a visionary project, this institution stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, where the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye converges with Japan's cutting-edge technological prowess.

“As a result of the meeting between our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University was established in 2016 by a bilateral agreement between Türkiye and Japan. As a research-oriented university where science and technology come to the fore, TJSTU aims to reach a top position in the World University rankings over time. It is intended to provide a centre for academic and research excellence, with the hope of further promoting scientific and technological cooperation, as well as creating a new institution that will advance academic exchanges between the two countries” says Prof Bekir Sami Yilbas, the rector of TJSTU, to TRT World.

The very concept of a joint university reflects a commitment to fostering a deep understanding between these two nations. It is not merely an academic endeavour but a bridge that spans continents, connecting scholars, students, and ideas. The synergy between Türkiye and Japan, each with its unique contributions to science and technology, promises a dynamic learning environment that transcends geographical boundaries.

Those ties of friendship were further invoked when President Erdogan visited the Kushimoto Ertugrul Memorial, a monument to commemorate the survivors of the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul, who were rescued and returned by Imperial Japan after it had sunk off the coast of Japan in 1890. The Turkish President thanked the young pupils of Oshima Elementary school, who have been carrying out the maintenance of the memorial for decades.

The Ertugrul maritime tragedy forms the basis of an evolving bond between the two countries over centuries, further extended by the TJSTU project now taken up with full steam.

As this university takes shape, it embodies the spirit of collaboration that defines present day Türkiye-Japan relations. Both nations bring their intellectual capital to the table, creating a vibrant ecosystem where diverse perspectives flourish. The curriculum, no doubt, is designed to reflect the best of both worlds, drawing on Türkiye's rich history of scientific inquiry and Japan's trailblazing advancements in technology.