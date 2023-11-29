Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei has announced he has chosen Luis Caputo, a former finance minister and Central Bank chief known as an expert in markets, to lead the Economy Ministry when the right-wing leader takes office on Dec. 10.

“Yes, the economy minister is Luis Caputo,” Milei said in a radio interview shortly after landing from a two-day trip to the United States, where he met with officials from the Biden administration.

As the first finance minister in former conservative President Mauricio Macri's government, Caputo was in charge of a debt restructuring and later became Central Bank chief.

Macri’s party backed Milei in the Nov. 19 presidential runoff and now his allies are jockeying for positions inside the president-elect’s Cabinet, leading to some tensions with his traditional libertarian allies.

The market has welcomed signs of Milei's choices for key Cabinet positions. Argentine stocks and bonds have increased while the local currency, the peso, has appreciated slightly in financial markets since he won the election.

Argentina’s economy is suffering from red-hot inflation running at an annual rate of 143 percent.

Milei had previously said he was going to hold off until his inauguration to unveil the post of economy minister, because he feared his choice could get blamed for any economic woes before he even takes office.

Dollarisation of the economy

One of Milei's main campaign promises involved getting rid of the Central Bank of Argentina as he said the country’s three-digit inflation rate was largely due to the monetary authority’s penchant for printing money.

The closure of the Central Bank was part of a broad plan that would eventually lead to the dollarisation of the economy, replacing the local peso currency with the US dollar. Since his election, Milei has made clear the dollarisation plan is on the backburner and could only become a reality once a slew of other measures are taken to shore up the economy.

“In conceptual terms, the central axis is to close the Central Bank, and subsequently, the currency (will be) whichever one Argentines choose freely,” Milei said in an interview shortly after his victory, characterizing a potential change in the national currency as “a second-order issue.”

His office has insisted that it plans to close the Central Bank.