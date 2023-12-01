BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China's new home prices rise for third month despite property crisis
Recent government support for the property sector has involved easing the restrictions on home purchases and the reduction of mortgage costs.
China's new home prices rise for third month despite property crisis
Only 38 of the 100 cities surveyed reported increases in new home prices. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 1, 2023

China's new home prices rose slightly for a third straight month in November, a private survey showed, as the crisis-hit property sector struggles to stabilise despite a slew of government support measures.

Prices rose 0.05 percent on average from the previous month after gains of 0.07 percent and 0.05 percent, according to the survey by real estate research firm China Index Academy.

Only 38 of the 100 cities surveyed reported increases in new home prices.

China's property sector, which makes up about one-quarter of the world's second-biggest economy, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in a major blow to consumer and investor confidence, keeping economic growth from resuming a solid footing this year.

Government support for the property sector in recent months has included easing curbs on home purchases and cutting mortgage costs.

RelatedChina's economy shows signs of recovery amid real estate challenges
Recommended

Clear policy direction

China Index Academy said in a report that the policy direction for the national property market was clear, and support from the supply and demand sides was expected to continue until the market shows recovery.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday found that the expectations for 1 percent growth in new home prices next year, were little changed from an August poll.

"Beijing is turning more proactive to stabilise growth and the new dual-track housing model may help stabilise the property sector in the coming quarters," HSBC said on Thursday.

"This includes making affordable housing accessible and allowing the commercial real estate to return to its commercial nature, i.e., it could be for living or for speculation."

RelatedChina hits record in electric car sales despite end of subsidies
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain