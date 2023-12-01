WORLD
2 MIN READ
In a first, Afghanistan's Taliban appoint ambassador to China
The development assumes significance even as no country including China has officially recognised the Taliban government.
In a first, Afghanistan's Taliban appoint ambassador to China
Bilal Karimi arrived in China late in November to take up the role, says Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement./ Photo: AFP
December 1, 2023

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has appointed a former spokesperson as ambassador to China, the Taliban foreign affairs ministry has said, its first officially accredited envoy to any country since taking over in 2021.

Former administration spokesperson Bilal Karimi arrived in China late in November to take up the role, the Taliban-run foreign ministry said in a statement.

"He is the official accredited ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the People's Republic of China," ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi told Reuters, adding that he was the first such envoy since the 2021 takeover.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours. The Chinese government has not said whether it regards the move as a step towards official recognition.

RelatedChina-Taliban ties warm with peace process, Uighur on talks agenda

'Formal recognition'

Recommended

The previous Taliban official sent to run the Afghan embassy in Beijing was a charge d'affaires, a post that does not require presentation of ambassadorial credentials to the host, a step that depends on formal recognition of the envoy's government.

No country, including China, has officially recognised the Taliban's government since their takeover as US forces withdrew.

In September, China became the first country to formally name a new ambassador to Afghanistan since the takeover.

Several other nations have charges d'affaires or ambassadors who presented their credentials under the previous NATO-backed government.

The Taliban administration have said they plan to join President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road infrastructure project.

RelatedChina recognises Afghan Taliban as political force
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan