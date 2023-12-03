Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party routed the main opposition in key heartland states as votes were counted months before national elections in India, one of the world's most populous countries.

The premier's party wrested control of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan states from the opposition and retained Madhya Pradesh in a landslide despite a spirited challenge.

Setback for Congress

The results are seen as yet another setback for the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty scion Rahul Gandhi, 53, who led the opposition centre-left Indian National Congress party's aggressive and personal campaign directly targeting Modi.

Gandhi's father, grandmother, and great-grandfather were prime ministers and political stalwarts who dominated the Indian political landscape for decades.