Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus spoke out against Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza.

"Today, Israel's greatest strength does not rely on its capabilities. Unfortunately, its greatest strength lies in the disarray and fragmentation of the Islamic world,” he said in an interview with Qatar's Al-Sharq newspaper on Wednesday.

In the interview, Kurtulmus discussed Türkiye-Qatar relations, inter-parliamentary experience sharing, Israel’s illegal attacks on Gaza, efforts to prosecute Israel at the International Criminal Court, the international community's stance against Israel's attacks and Türkiye's diplomatic efforts for Palestine's Gaza.

Responding to a question about Türkiye-Qatar relations, he emphasised that relations between the two countries are at an excellent level, based on friendship.

He expressed his belief that the relations between Türkiye and Qatar would set an example for regional countries.

"Maintaining these relations will be auspicious for both countries. These relations continue at a high and strategic level," he said.

Describing what the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) did in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Kurtulmus highlighted that joint statements condemning Israel's brutal attacks were published with the signatures of all political parties in the parliament.

He mentioned their efforts to reach out internationally for all kinds of humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.