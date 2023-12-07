TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Reactions from Islamic world insufficient: Turkish parliament speaker
Joint statements condemning Israel's brutal attacks were published with the signatures of all political parties in the parliament, Kurtulmus says, mentioning Türkiye's efforts for all kinds of humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza.
Reactions from Islamic world insufficient: Turkish parliament speaker
Kurtulmus expresses disappointment, saying that despite nearly 60 days passing since Israel launched attacks on the enclave, the reactions from Islamic countries and organisations have been insufficient. / Photo: AA
December 7, 2023

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus spoke out against Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza.

"Today, Israel's greatest strength does not rely on its capabilities. Unfortunately, its greatest strength lies in the disarray and fragmentation of the Islamic world,” he said in an interview with Qatar's Al-Sharq newspaper on Wednesday.

In the interview, Kurtulmus discussed Türkiye-Qatar relations, inter-parliamentary experience sharing, Israel’s illegal attacks on Gaza, efforts to prosecute Israel at the International Criminal Court, the international community's stance against Israel's attacks and Türkiye's diplomatic efforts for Palestine's Gaza.

Responding to a question about Türkiye-Qatar relations, he emphasised that relations between the two countries are at an excellent level, based on friendship.

He expressed his belief that the relations between Türkiye and Qatar would set an example for regional countries.

"Maintaining these relations will be auspicious for both countries. These relations continue at a high and strategic level," he said.

Describing what the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) did in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Kurtulmus highlighted that joint statements condemning Israel's brutal attacks were published with the signatures of all political parties in the parliament.

He mentioned their efforts to reach out internationally for all kinds of humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

Recommended

Kurtulmus pointed out that the stance of the Turkish parliament reflects the reaction of the Turkish people to Israel's attacks.

"The TBMM directly represents the pulse of the people," he said.

Regarding the international response to the Gaza attacks, he expressed disappointment that despite nearly 60 days passing since Israel launched attacks on the enclave, the reactions from Islamic countries and organisations have been insufficient.

"Unfortunately, the most painful aspect is this. People are following and condemning what is happening in Gaza with great sorrow, but unfortunately, effective steps cannot be taken. Measures to stop this enmity and barbarism cannot be taken," he said.

Kurtulmus emphasised that the roots of the current situation with Israel's attacks on Gaza should be traced back to the developments that led to them, not just the events starting on October 7.

He mentioned former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's statement about changing the borders of 22 Islamic countries and the subsequent events in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

RelatedIsrael to face accountability for oppression against Palestinians: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan