Sudan has declared 15 staff from the United Arab Emirates embassy persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours, the Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry summoned UAE Chargé d'Affaires Badria Alshihi and informed her of the decision to expel 15 diplomats, SUNA said on Sunday.

No reason was provided for the expulsion, but it came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Abu Dhabi over perceived Emirati support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Last month, Yassir Alatta, a member of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, accused the UAE of providing the paramilitary group with weapons and logistics through neighbouring countries, including Uganda, the Central African Republic and Chad.

In response, a UAE official said that from the outset of the war, the UAE had "consistently called for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue" in Sudan.

Related Leaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan conflict

Months-old conflict