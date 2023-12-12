The northeastern Australian cities of Cairns and Port Douglas readied for the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which is expected to bring "destructive" winds and flash flooding.

The Category Two storm has been slowly churning across the Coral Sea, with the core of the cyclone expected to hit Australia's eastern coast sometime around 1:00 pm local time on Wednesday (0300 GMT).

The tourist cities of Cairns and Port Douglas –– both gateways to the Great Barrier Reef –– are in the path of the storm.

Meteorologists have predicted winds of 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, heavy rain and possible storm tides.