WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN 'concerned' over Israel's use of US-supplied white phosphorus in Lebanon
"We're obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas," says UN spokesperson.
UN 'concerned' over Israel's use of US-supplied white phosphorus in Lebanon
White phosphorus fired by Israeli army is seen on the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel on November 12, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 12, 2023

The UN has said it is "very concerned" over a report suggesting that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack in southern Lebanon.

Asked by Anadolu about the report by The Washington Post, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said he does not have any information to confirm.

"We're obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas. But we will see if I have anything more to share with you on that," he said.

The Washington Post reported on the October 16 Israeli attack in Dheira, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, in which at least nine civilians were wounded.

RelatedHow Israel treats Palestinian women prisoners
Recommended

Human rights group Amnesty International has called for an investigation, labelling the incident a potential war crime. Among the nine injured in the attack, at least three were hospitalised, one for days, according to the report.

Anadolu has also taken some photographs showing the use of white phosphorus bombs on civilians in Gaza, while several lawyers said they can be used as evidence in a complaint against Israel.

Since October 7, tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking