Germany has said it had ended its participation in the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, in a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders.

"Today at 3:00 PM (1400 GMT) the last 142 Bundeswehr soldiers left Camp Castor in Gao, Mali," the army said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that a final four soldiers will leave Bamako on Sunday.

"This marks the end of a formative foreign deployment for the Bundeswehr after almost exactly 10 years," the army said, adding that aro und 27,500 soldiers had served under MINUSMA.

German troops had been a key pillar of the MINUSMA mission since Paris pulled its forces out from Mali in 2022.

Related Germany suspends military mission in Mali amid diplomatic tensions

Closer to Niger, Burkina Faso