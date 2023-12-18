Mounting attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.

The group said it launched a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the area on Monday, the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes on shipping which it says are a response to Israel's assault on Gaza.

Several major freight companies — including MSC — have begun to sail around Africa, adding costs and delays that are expected to be compounded over the coming weeks, according to industry analysts.

About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Combined, the companies that have diverted vessels "control around half of the global container shipping market," ABN Amro analyst Albert Jan Swart said.

"Avoiding the Red Sea will lead to higher cost due to longer travel time," Swart said.

Oil major BP also temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, a sign the crisis — which has mostly affected goods freight until now — might broaden to include energy shipments. Crude oil prices rose on those concerns on Monday.

Related How are Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea affecting global trade?

Rethinking Israel connections

The Houthi attacks were also forcing companies to rethink their connections with Israel, with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine saying on Monday it had decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo.