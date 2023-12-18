BIZTECH
Houthi attacks on Red Sea force vessel reroutes, disrupt supply chains
The Houthi attacks are also forcing companies to rethink their connections with Israel, with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine saying it has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo.
A Royal Navy warship shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, Britain’s defence secretary says. / Photo: AP
December 18, 2023

Mounting attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.

The group said it launched a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the area on Monday, the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes on shipping which it says are a response to Israel's assault on Gaza.

Several major freight companies — including MSC — have begun to sail around Africa, adding costs and delays that are expected to be compounded over the coming weeks, according to industry analysts.

About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Combined, the companies that have diverted vessels "control around half of the global container shipping market," ABN Amro analyst Albert Jan Swart said.

"Avoiding the Red Sea will lead to higher cost due to longer travel time," Swart said.

Oil major BP also temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, a sign the crisis — which has mostly affected goods freight until now — might broaden to include energy shipments. Crude oil prices rose on those concerns on Monday.

Rethinking Israel connections

The Houthi attacks were also forcing companies to rethink their connections with Israel, with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine saying on Monday it had decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo.

"For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice," it said in a statement.

Israel's war on Gaza, which began on October 7, has sent shockwaves through the region and drawn in the United States and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, threatening to cause a broader conflict.

The shipping attacks have prompted the United States and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes, a move that US and Israeli arch-foe Tehran has warned would be a mistake.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday arrived for talks in the region.

Meanwhile, shipping stocks rose across European exchanges in morning trading on Monday after a jump on Friday on bets the shift away from the Suez Canal could boost rates.

A.P. Moller-Maersk rose 3.5 percent in early trade in Copenhagen, before paring some of those gains.

The International Chamber of Shipping association said on Friday that the Houthi assault on shipping lanes, which began last month, was an "extremely serious threat to international trade" and urged naval forces in the area to do all they can to stop the attacks.

