Washington, DC — US Vice President JD Vance has joined White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to criticise the Democrats as the first day of the government shutdown unfolded, blaming the "left-wing" Democratic leaders, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [AOC], for sabotaging government spending negotiations.

Democrats "want to give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens. They gave us legislative text that would have undone us cutting off healthcare benefits for illegal aliens… That's a ridiculous proposition," Vance told media on Wednesday during a press briefing in White House.

"That's one of the things that they asked for. Let's be honest about the politics is that Chuck Schumer [Senate Minority Leader] is terrified he's going to get a primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [Democratic Representative]" in 2028.

"The reason why the American people's government is shut down is because Chuck Schumer is listening to the far-left radicals in his own party because he's terrified of a primary challenge," claimed Vance in a rare appearance in the press briefing room.

Vance invited Schumer "to join the moderate Democrats and 52 Senate Republicans, do the right thing, open up the people's government, and then let's fix health care policy for the American people."

Democrats and Republicans are in a dispute over whether to extend expiring subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and reverse Medicaid cuts. Over 750,000 federal workers could be furloughed due to the shutdown.

US President Donald Trump has announced the shutdown would be an opportunity to dismiss numerous federal workers.

US law restricts healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants, a point unaddressed by Democrats' demands or calls for legislative change.

The US Vice President, meanwhile, urged Democrats to help Trump administration reopen the government, citing concerns for 1.3 million troops' pay, food assistance, and flood insurance.

"Our troops are not getting paid starting today because of the Chuck Schumer-AOC wing of the Democratic Party," he said.

He stated that some low-income Americans needing food aid would miss out due to the government shutdown, blaming Schumer and his Democratic colleagues.

Vance claimed flood insurance may lapse due to actions by Schumer and the left-wing of the Democratic Party impacting the southeastern region as hurricane season begins.