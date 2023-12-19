Istanbul Airport has been voted the “World's Best Airport" by readers of leading US travel magazine Global Traveler.

The mega air hub has also been chosen as "Europe's Best Airport," further cementing its position as a leader in global aviation, according to a statement Monday.

iGA Istanbul Airport also received awards for being the "Airport with the Best Food and Beverage Area," the "Best Airport Shopping Experience" and the "Airport Offering the Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience in Europe."

Some 500,000 monthly readers of the magazine voted on the travel-related services they have received, destinations and hotels they have visited, airlines they have travelled with, and cruise trips based on their real experiences, said the statement.

According to research, the average reader takes 18 domestic flights a year, with 96% regularly travelling abroad and more than 80% staying in 4- and 5-star hotels for over 80 days a year.