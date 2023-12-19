TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Airport claims 'World's Best' title, sweeping five awards
Voted by Global Traveler magazine readers, the accolades acknowledge the airport's excellence in categories like food and beverage offerings and shopping experiences.
December 19, 2023

Istanbul Airport has been voted the “World's Best Airport" by readers of leading US travel magazine Global Traveler.

The mega air hub has also been chosen as "Europe's Best Airport," further cementing its position as a leader in global aviation, according to a statement Monday.

iGA Istanbul Airport also received awards for being the "Airport with the Best Food and Beverage Area," the "Best Airport Shopping Experience" and the "Airport Offering the Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience in Europe."

Some 500,000 monthly readers of the magazine voted on the travel-related services they have received, destinations and hotels they have visited, airlines they have travelled with, and cruise trips based on their real experiences, said the statement.

According to research, the average reader takes 18 domestic flights a year, with 96% regularly travelling abroad and more than 80% staying in 4- and 5-star hotels for over 80 days a year.

"We are aware that being recognised by Global Traveler’s distinguished readership of elite travelers in not just one but five categories is a highly regarded achievement in our industry, and a testament to the dedication, hard work and excellence displayed by each and every member of our airport," said Istanbul Airport Communications Director Gokhan Sengul.

This year, at the eleventh "Leisure Lifestyle Awards" hosted by Global Traveler, iGA Istanbul Airport was voted the "Best Transfer Airport" for the second time, and at the "Wherever Awards," it was once again named the "Best Family-Friendly International Airport."

