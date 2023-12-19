TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US urges investigation into assault on Anadolu journalist by Israeli forces
The US expects military forces worldwide to act appropriately when individual soldiers violate international humanitarian law, the spokesperson says regarding the violent assault on photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf.
US urges investigation into assault on Anadolu journalist by Israeli forces
A screen grab captured from a video shows Israeli forces pounding up Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mostafa Alkharouf while reporting news in the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA
December 19, 2023

The US has said it is "deeply concerned" by Israeli soldiers' violent assault on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem and urged an investigation.

"I did see the video. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing images of the use of force against a journalist that was depicted in those videos," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday in response to Anadolu's question regarding the violent assault on Mustafa Alkharouf.

"We think it's appropriate that those in the video be investigated," Miller said, adding that the people involved should be held accountable if appropriate.

Miller said the US expects militaries around the world to take appropriate actions when individual soldiers commit acts in violation of international humanitarian law.

Photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf was injured in a violent attack by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem, drawing widespread condemnation from international organisations, including the EU, the UN, and several governments.

RelatedEU condemns attacks on journalists after Anadolu photojournalist assault
Recommended

The incident unfolded as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al Joz neighbourhood near the Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers amid ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli army.

Video footage of the incident depicts an Israeli soldier striking Alkharouf with a rifle and subsequently throwing him to the ground, where he was subjected to severe beating, including kicks to the head. Alkharouf, who was severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was taken to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli authorities announced that police officers seen in the video attacking journalist Alkharouf had been suspended.

However, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir talked to a police officer Saturday who assaulted Alkharouf and promised his return to duty "as soon as possible."

Ben-Gvir wrote on X that he conveyed that he would strive for his return to active duty. Asked about Ben-Gvir's comments, Miller said he didn't see the comment and does not have further comments to make.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan