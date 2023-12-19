The US has said it is "deeply concerned" by Israeli soldiers' violent assault on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem and urged an investigation.

"I did see the video. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing images of the use of force against a journalist that was depicted in those videos," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday in response to Anadolu's question regarding the violent assault on Mustafa Alkharouf.

"We think it's appropriate that those in the video be investigated," Miller said, adding that the people involved should be held accountable if appropriate.

Miller said the US expects militaries around the world to take appropriate actions when individual soldiers commit acts in violation of international humanitarian law.

Photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf was injured in a violent attack by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem, drawing widespread condemnation from international organisations, including the EU, the UN, and several governments.