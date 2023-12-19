A meeting between Qatar’s prime minister and the heads of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Warsaw about hostages held by Hamas was positive but there is no expectation of an imminent deal, according to a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts.

The officials met in Poland’s capital on Monday to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

"The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," the source said. "An agreement is not expected imminently, however."

The office of Israel's prime minister declined to comment.

There was no immediate comment from the CIA.