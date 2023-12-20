A business delegation representing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) visited Türkiye, primarily focusing on fortifying trade relations and engaging with influential figures in the Turkish business landscape.

From December 18 to 20, the strategic visit occurred in Istanbul and Izmir, Türkiye's preeminent business hubs.

FICCI's visit reciprocated the mission conducted by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) delegation, which traversed various cities in India in November 2022, laying the foundation for enhanced economic collaboration.

The pinnacle of the three-day programme was the India-Türkiye Business Council meeting on Monday, organised by DEIK at its Istanbul headquarters.

The diverse FICCI delegation, comprising representatives from vital sectors such as healthcare, information and communication technology (ICT), food, electric vehicles, defence, drones, and engineering, actively participated in various engagements, discovering collaboration possibilities.

Hulya Gedik, the Chairperson of the Indian Business Council, welcomed the delegation and underscored the critical importance of fostering more robust business exchanges between Türkiye and India.

Navil Prasad, the leader of the Indian delegation, asserted that bilateral trade between the two nations holds the potential to more than double the current level, emphasising the pressing need for increased investment in both countries.

Prasad conveyed India's openness for business with Türkiye, symbolising the visit to Istanbul as a clear signal of India's receptivity to Turkish enterprises.