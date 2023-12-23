WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli army executed dozens of elderly people in Gaza: Euro-Med
Human rights group says elderly are paying a high price for the disproportionate attacks carried out by Israeli forces, as hundreds of them have been killed and thousands more injured.
Israeli army executed dozens of elderly people in Gaza: Euro-Med
Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says that 1,049 elderly men and women have been killed so far — about 1 percent of the  elderly population who live in Gaza. / Photo: AFP archive / Others
December 23, 2023

The Israeli army has "executed" dozens of elderly people in Gaza in "direct shooting operations" since October 7, a human rights watchdog has said.

In a statement, Geneva based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that 1,049 elderly men and women have been killed so far — about 1 percent of the estimated 107,000 elderly people who live in the Gaza, and 3.9 percent of all Palestinian deaths.

"The majority of them were crushed to death under the debris of their homes or the shelter centres where they sought safety after Israeli aircrafts bombed their homes, or while being forced to seek basic necessities in the streets and marketplaces. Alarmingly, however, dozens were targeted in killings and field executions," it said.

The monitor said: "The elderly are paying a high price for the disproportionate attacks carried out by Israeli forces, as hundreds of them have been killed in Israel's genocide, and thousands more injured."

RelatedNo place is safe in Gaza, UN says after latest Israeli evacuation order

Detention and torture

Recommended

According to the group, numerous elderly civilians, including both men and women over the age of 70 and even 80 have experienced detention.

"Testimonies from released detainees affirm that they were denied access to treatment and subjected to torture and abuse, regardless of their difficult health situation and/or advanced age," it added.

Since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has pounded Gaza, killing at least 20,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 53,020, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking