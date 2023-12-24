At least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in eastern Indonesia after an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant, an industrial park official said.

The accident took place around 5:30 am (2130 GMT Saturday) at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park located in Central Sulawesi province, a spokesperson for the complex said in a statement.

"The current number of victims is 51 people. 12 people died in the incident. There are 39 people with minor and serious injuries who are currently receiving medical treatment," spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan said.

The statement said seven Indonesians and five foreign workers were killed, without identifying their nationalities.

An initial investigation showed the explosion happened during repair work on a furnace when a flammable liquid ignited and the subsequent blast caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode as well, the official said.