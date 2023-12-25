WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
A detailed joint statement by Palestinian groups reveal instances where prisoners were subjected to beatings with batons and rifles.
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
 / Photo: AA
December 25, 2023

Harrowing testimonies have emerged on cases of torture by the Israeli military on Palestinian detainees from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by prisoners’ affairs groups.

"The testimonies from recently released detainees in Gaza revealed gruesome details of torture and abuse by the occupying army upon them, with their bodies bearing signs of abuse," the statement said on Sunday.

The prisoners' society published a video showing an elderly man with bruises and wounds on his feet and wrists.

"Prisoner Nael Al Barghouti, 66, had been tortured during his transfer from Ofer Prison in western Ramallah, to Gilboa Prison in northern Israel," the press release said.

Al Barghouti "was brutally beaten with batons and rifles and the assault on him and his fellow prisoners continued for three consecutive hours".

Recommended

The assault on the prisoners was focused on the chest and rib, resulting in fractures and contusions, according to the statement.

Al Barghouti was released in a 2011 exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, only to be re-arrested in 2014.

He was then re-sentenced to life imprisonment, serving a total of 44 years in Israeli prisons, making it the longest sentence among the prisoners.

RelatedThreads of resistance: Unravelling the journey of the Palestinian keffiyeh
RelatedLive blog: 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ