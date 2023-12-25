BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
War on Gaza to cost Israel another $14B in 2024, 'near-tripling' deficit
Israel's deputy budget commissioner says the war on Gaza is expected to stretch at least two months into 2024, considerably increasing expenses.
War on Gaza to cost Israel another $14B in 2024, 'near-tripling' deficit
An Israeli military vehicle drives along the border with Gaza, as seen from southern Israel. / Photo: Reuters
December 25, 2023

Israel's war on Gaza will likely cost it at least another $14 billion (50 billion shekels) in 2024 and result in a near-tripling of its budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said, projecting that fighting will last through February.

Briefing lawmakers, the ministry's deputy budget commissioner Itai Temkin said on Monday the war was expected to stretch at least two months into 2024, adding $8.3 billion (30 billion shekels) for security and another $5.5 billion (20 billion shekels) for civilian and other expenses.

That, he told the Knesset Finance Committee, would drive up total defence spending by more than $13.2 billion (48 billion shekels) beyond what had initially been allocated.

RelatedHow Israel wiped out a generation of Gaza's poets, writers and artists

Total budgetary spending in 2024 would rise to $155.5 billion (562.1 billion shekels) from a planned $142.1 billion (513.7 billion shekels ) and lead to a budget deficit of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product, up from a target of 2.25 percent.

Recommended

With the deficit expected to widen by $20.7 billion to $31.5 billion next year, Temkin said the gap would require cutting other expenses or raising revenue.

He also it was not currently possible to plan for the possibility that the war on Gaza would stretch into March or beyond.

"It is possible that later in the year we will have to come and update it and we will have to come with updates as the war drags on," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul