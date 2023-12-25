Israel's war on Gaza will likely cost it at least another $14 billion (50 billion shekels) in 2024 and result in a near-tripling of its budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said, projecting that fighting will last through February.

Briefing lawmakers, the ministry's deputy budget commissioner Itai Temkin said on Monday the war was expected to stretch at least two months into 2024, adding $8.3 billion (30 billion shekels) for security and another $5.5 billion (20 billion shekels) for civilian and other expenses.

That, he told the Knesset Finance Committee, would drive up total defence spending by more than $13.2 billion (48 billion shekels) beyond what had initially been allocated.

Related How Israel wiped out a generation of Gaza's poets, writers and artists

Total budgetary spending in 2024 would rise to $155.5 billion (562.1 billion shekels) from a planned $142.1 billion (513.7 billion shekels ) and lead to a budget deficit of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product, up from a target of 2.25 percent.