An Israeli man has desecrated a Muslim cemetery in occupied east Jerusalem's Old City by hanging a donkey's head.

"A Jewish extremist slit the throat of a donkey today at the Golden Gate cemetery before hanging it over the Muslim graves there," the Waqf Islamic affairs council said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It was a serious desecration of one of the main historic Muslim cemeteries in Jerusalem."

Describing the 35-year-old as "unbalanced", police said he was arrested after they were alerted that a man had "broken the law and disrupted public order by hanging the head of a donkey" at the cemetery.

Photographs circulating on social media show the head of a donkey hanging from a fence of the cemetery, which is adjacent to the Golden Gate, the oldest in the Old City and the only one to be walled.

According to Jewish tradition the Golden Gate will only open on arrival of the messiah, who will enter Jerusalem through it.

Police said the man was carrying an axe at the time of his arrest, adding that another suspect who allegedly had helped in taking him there was also in custody.