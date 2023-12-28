TÜRKİYE
Several people killed in multiple-vehicle collision in northwestern Türkiye
The seven-vehicle pile-up kills at least 10 people and injured 59 on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province of Türkiye.
December 28, 2023

At least ten people have been killed and nearly 60 injured in a road accident in northwestern Türkiye.

The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province, according to Anadolu Agency.

The governor of Sakarya province, Yasar Karadeniz, told local media that 59 people were injured and taken to hospital.

The gendarmerie, health, fire brigade, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), and highway teams were dispatched to the scene.

Due to the accident, traffic heading towards Istanbul on the highway came to a standstill.

The governor mentioned that the transportation of the injured to hospitals has been carried out, and teams continue their efforts in the area.

Teams are currently working on removing vehicles from the road in the region heavily affected by dense fog.

