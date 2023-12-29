A new reactor at North Korea's main nuclear facility will likely be fully operational by next summer, Seoul's defence minister has said, a week after the UN atomic agency called it a "cause for concern".

Shin Won-sik told local media on Thursday that the new reactor at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex appears to be in a "trial operation" stage and that it is expected to be fully operational next summer.

The defence ministry confirmed Shin's comments on Friday.

Yongbyon is home to North Korea's only other nuclear reactor, with a five-megawatt capacity, which has been its sole known source of plutonium, a primary material for nuclear weapons.

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN atomic agency, said in a statement last week that the new light-water reactor appeared to be operational and capable of producing plutonium.

"This is a cause for concern," he said.

Shin noted that while no country has used light-water reactors to produce weapons-grade plutonium, Pyongyang could potentially use the new reactor to produce tritium for hydrogen bombs or to conduct tests for developing small nuclear reactors used in nuclear-powered submarines.

'Reached criticality'