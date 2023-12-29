The Turkish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia has been postponed before the Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray match kicked off.

Galatasaray, the defending Turkish Super Lig champions, was set to take on Fenerbahce, the winners of the Turkish Cup last season, in the annual Super Cup match at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Friday evening.

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that the match “was postponed due to some problems in the organisation with the joint decision of the clubs” and the Turkish football body.