TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul's Turkic States Library receives 'Pearls of Turkic Literature'
The collection presented to the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States Library in Istanbul includes literary heritage of Turkic ancestors and examples of contemporary Turkish literature.
Istanbul's Turkic States Library receives 'Pearls of Turkic Literature'
The books were introduced through audiovisual presentation. / Photo: AA
December 30, 2023

The 100-volume book series, “Pearls of Turkic Literature," prepared during Uzbekistan's term presidency of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been handed to the library of the Secretariat of OTS in Istanbul.

The Thursday event included a brief audiovisual presentation introducing the books, with speeches by Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the head of the OTS and Hayriddin Sultanov, adviser and speechwriter of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Omuraliev emphasised that the series not only encompasses the rich literary heritage of Turkic ancestors but includes the best examples of contemporary Turkish literature.

He expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the significant contributions made during Uzbekistan's presidency at the OTS.

"We will preserve and exhibit this valuable collection in the newly opened library of our secretariat. Thus, our staff and visitors will have the opportunity to closely examine this important work that serves the preservation and promotion of the great historical heritage of the Turkish peoples,” said Omuraliev.

Recommended

Sultanov noted that the collection has also been delivered to the Presidential Library and the libraries of significant universities in Türkiye.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish administration and Omuraliev for their interest, Sultanov emphasised the significant effort put into preparing the work.

"We believe that the literary treasure contained in this 100-volume book set will be a unique source of spiritual power calling humanity to peace, friendship, mutual assistance, justice, goodness, knowledge, and enlightenment in today's global and dangerous world," he said.

RelatedTürkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan