"In a scenario where the US is fighting on behalf of Israel, regional countries may seek to enhance their counterforce," said the Turkish foreign minister.

"Those who do not want to see similar massacres in Gaza again may, in the future, embark on a significant armament and power quest," Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists in Ankara.

"The international community's failure to make any effort in preventing the current crisis marks a significant rupture," he said.

Reminding that the war escalated in different parts of the world, including the Red Sea, he said, "in the region, regardless of the Palestinian issue, various countries have different problems with the United States and the West."

"This is a multi-dimensional conflict, at times an intelligence war, an actual military conflict, evolving towards active engagement. The ongoing conflict spans all fields," he added.

He pointed out the United States' intent to control activities in the Red Sea, allying with the West to create a naval coalition and launch a joint operation.

During his speech, Fidan also criticised Israel's recent attack on Beirut, assassinating senior Hamas official, saying that such a course of action is a deadlock.

"If this happens, the war will certainly not end. On the contrary, for the issue to be resolved, the focus should be on peace and a two-state solution."

Hypocrisy of the West

Expressing that the unequivocal support extended by the United States and certain Western countries to Israel poses a serious problem, Fidan said that in contrast to their stance on the Ukraine-Russia issue, the international community's position on Gaza reflects a peak of hypocrisy.

He added that the events in Gaza have led to a sudden loss of reputation and accumulated credibility for the West and European nations.

He also urged that concerns about avoiding further massacres in Gaza may drive nations towards significant armament and power-seeking endeavours in the future.

Uniting regional and Islamic countries

Reminding the Turkish state efforts to establish a contact group including regional and Islamic countries, he said, "Our unity has enabled us to maintain a consistent position and a unified narrative."

"In a scenario where the US and the West unconditionally support Israel, military force is not a viable option in the region," he expressed, pointing out the different techniques that must be used when approaching the issue.

He expressed that the main stance should be directed towards the West for Islamic countries, saying that a decision must be made on whether to take a stand against countries that unconditionally support Israel.

Israeli narrative on Hamas

Regarding the stance on Hamas, he reminded that there has been no change between pre-October 7 and post-October 7.