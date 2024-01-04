BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tel Aviv's war on Gaza dries up investments in Israeli tech startups
In the last three months of 2023, startups secured only $1.3 billion in capital, a decline of 46 percent compared with the same quarter a year earlier, a report shows.
Tel Aviv's war on Gaza dries up investments in Israeli tech startups
The Israeli economy relies on tech exports, which make up about 50% of total exports, as well as taxes from the sector. / Photo: Reuters
January 4, 2024

Investments in Israeli technology startups declined by 46 percent in the last quarter of 2023 amid the ongoing war in Gaza, according to an independent think tank.

"The events of the past year have thrown Israeli high-tech into ongoing uncertainty, making 2024 a pivotal year that will shape its future trajectory," said Uri Gabai on Thursday, CEO of the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute ( SNPI).

"Amid accelerated global competition alongside local instability, the challenges faced by Israeli high-tech are growing more substantial and intricate."

In the last three months of 2023, startups secured $1.3 billion in capital, a decline of 46 percent compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the report showed.

With the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, more than 350,000 reserve soldiers, many of whom remain in uniform after nearly three months.

''Israel’s tech sector contributes 18 percent of Israel’s gross domestic product, with about 14 percent of all employees working in the tech sector and in tech jobs in other sectors.

Recommended

Tech-sector's pivotal role

The Israeli economy relies on tech exports, which make up about 50% of total exports, as well as taxes from the sector.

"Without a world-leading high-tech sector, there will be no economic and national resilience," Gabai warned.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

RelatedIsraeli war on Gaza costs Palestine's private sector $1.5B in losses
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul