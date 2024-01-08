Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has swept to a fifth term as expected with her party winning an absolute majority in the general election, the poll body said, amid low turnout in the vote boycotted by the main opposition.

While the Election Commission has been slow to announce the results of Sunday's election, TV stations with journalists across the country reported on Monday the Awami League won 224 seats out of 299.

On the other side, Independent candidates — many of them Awami League party members of various ranks — took 62, while the Jatiya Party, the third largest in the country, took 11 seats and the Kallyan Party got 1. The results for the rest of the constituencies were still coming in.

The election was held in 299 out of 300 parliamentary seats. In one seat, the election was postponed as required by law after an independent candidate died.

A final official declaration from the Election Commission is expected on Monday.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who participated in the 2018 vote but kept away in 2014, boycotted the polls after Hasina refused their demands to resign and allow a neutral authority to oversee the general election.

One-party rule

The daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh who was killed in an army coup in 1975 along with most members of the family, Hasina, 76, first became prime minister in 1996.

In her past 15 years in power she has been credited with turning around the economy and the massive garments industry, while winning international praise for sheltering the Rohingya community fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Bangladeshis largely stayed away from Sunday's election, which was marred by violence. Turnout was about 40 percent when polls closed, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, compared with over 80 percent in the last election in 2018.

Hasina herself bagged 249,962 votes from her constituency Gopalganj, about 165 kilometres (103 miles) south of the capital Dhaka, while her nearest rival secured just 469 votes.