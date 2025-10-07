TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Erdogan said that over the past two years, Gaza has turned into a graveyard where more than 67,000 innocent people, including over 20,000 children, have been killed.
Erdogan said that over the past two years, Gaza has turned into a graveyard. / AA
17 hours ago

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked a grim milestone, the second anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, condemning Israel for trying to annihilate the Palestinian people in plain view of the entire world.

“A state that has lost its moral compass is seeking to annihilate the Palestinian people before the eyes of the world,” said Erdogan in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Yet, the more the oppressor’s cruelty grows, the stronger the voices of united hearts rise against genocide,” she added.

Erdogan said that over the past two years, Gaza has turned into a graveyard where more than 67,000 innocent people, including over 20,000 children, were killed, and where humanity’s conscience was buried alive.

She emphasised that in Israel’s assault, “not a single moral, legal, humanitarian, or ethical red line remains uncrossed.”

She said that volunteers are mobilising for Gaza from every corner of the world, by air, by land, and by sea, possibly referring to the recent Mediterranean aid flotillas to the besieged enclave, and called for “every person of conscience to join this struggle and to unite as one for Palestine until a fair and lasting peace is achieved.”

“I commemorate with mercy our Palestinian brothers and sisters martyred in the Israeli attacks, and I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant relief and victory to the steadfast people of Palestine who, with patience, continue to stand tall. #EndlessGenocideGaza,” she said.

The post also included a video featuring Erdogan’s past speeches on Gaza and footage showing the devastation in the region.

