About three dozen rabbis and rabbinical students from US organisations have protested at the United Nations, urging a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and asking US President Joe Biden's administration to allow such resolutions to pass instead of vetoing them in the Security Council.

Tuesday's protests were organised by US Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, and Rabbis for Ceasefire.

Social media posts by the groups said 36 rabbis were at the demonstration inside the UN Security Council Chamber.

The Huffington Post reported that the rabbis gained access to the building as part of a guided tour.

There, they recited prayers and chanted their support for the ceasefire.

The UN has demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in besieged Gaza amid the huge death toll caused by Israeli strikes and land invasion.

Related Horrific video shows 'Israeli military' shooting woman waving white flag

'Stop vetoing peace'

Washington has vetoed resolutions for such calls in the Security Council, claiming it would let Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs Gaza, regroup and rebuild.