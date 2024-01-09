London-based media outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed [The New Arab] has announced the release of one of its Palestinian journalists from Israeli custody, saying he faced custodial torture during more than a month of incarceration.

Diaa al Kahlout, who was among dozens of Palestinians seized by Israeli troops and stripped to their underwear in northern Gaza last month, was released back into the Palestinian enclave, the Qatari-owned outlet said on Tuesday.

In a report on its website, Kahlout told The New Arab he had faced "indescribably tough and difficult" conditions following his kidnapping by Israeli troops. The 37-year-old said he had been beaten and tortured.

"The moment I was detained, Israeli soldiers crowded round me and I heard the word "journalist" said more than once, before they gagged me with tape so I couldn't speak. They were mocking journalists and their work."

Kahlout told The New Arab he was subjected to beatings and torture several times, particularly by agents of the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency . "This included the "Shabah" technique — a torture method where prisoners are hung by their hands for hours or even days at a time."

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders [RSF] has said following his arrest, the journalist was briefly held in Eshel prison in Israel and was subjected to torture, according to several of the organisation's sources.

'Endless attempts to silence Palestinian journalism'

Footage of the men, including Kahlout, stripped down to their underwear, was last month aired by Israeli media, which falsely dubbed them Hamas fighters.