Three-meter tsunami waves have been recorded but did not damage a nuclear plant in Japan in the recent earthquake.

The revelation, by one of the operators who recorded the waves, to AFP on Wednesday, serves as a reminder of the risks associated with nuclear power in Japan 13 years after a tsunami wrecked the Fukushima facility in one of the world's worst atomic disasters.

The 7.5-magnitude jolt on New Year's Day and its powerful aftershocks killed at least 203 people in the central Ishikawa region, flattening houses, wrecking infrastructure and leaving thousands without power.

A tsunami as high as one meter was registered near the Shika plant shortly after 0730 GMT on January 1, roughly 20 minutes following the original quake, Hokuriku Electric Power said.

"Our analysis has indicated that waves as high as three meters came around 0750 local time," a spokesman for the utility told AFP.