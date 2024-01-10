WORLD
Earthquake triggers three-metre Tsunami at Japanese nuclear plant
Japan's recent earthquake triggered three-metre tsunami waves but caused no damage to a nuclear plant, raising safety concerns despite no immediate threat.
Hokuriku Electric Power says a tsunami as high as one meter was registered near the Shika plant shortly after 0730 GMT on January 1, roughly 20 minutes following the original quake. Photo: AFP archive / Others
January 10, 2024

Three-meter tsunami waves have been recorded but did not damage a nuclear plant in Japan in the recent earthquake.

The revelation, by one of the operators who recorded the waves, to AFP on Wednesday, serves as a reminder of the risks associated with nuclear power in Japan 13 years after a tsunami wrecked the Fukushima facility in one of the world's worst atomic disasters.

The 7.5-magnitude jolt on New Year's Day and its powerful aftershocks killed at least 203 people in the central Ishikawa region, flattening houses, wrecking infrastructure and leaving thousands without power.

A tsunami as high as one meter was registered near the Shika plant shortly after 0730 GMT on January 1, roughly 20 minutes following the original quake, Hokuriku Electric Power said.

"Our analysis has indicated that waves as high as three meters came around 0750 local time," a spokesman for the utility told AFP.

'Minor damage'

The plant is 11 meters above sea level and is also protected by a four-meter seawall built after the 2011 Fukushima accident, he said, stressing the safety of the Shika plant.

The analysis of the tsunami became available after Hokuriku Electric collected data from an offshore measuring device that had stopped transmitting its records after the quake.

Minor damage was reported at other nuclear plants along the Sea of ​​Japan shoreline after the earthquake, including leaks of water used to cool nuclear fuel and a partial power shutdown at one plant.

The plant operators said there was no danger of damage to the environment or the nuclear power stations themselves. Japan, one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, took its more than 30 nuclear reactors offline after the 2011 disaster but around a dozen are now back in operation.

SOURCE:AFP
