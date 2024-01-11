BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Musk's X sheds over 1,000 staff from teams combating online hate — watchdog
"Deep cuts" and reinstatement of thousands of banned accounts have created "perfect storm" for spread of harmful content, says Australia's eSafety Commission.
Musk's X sheds over 1,000 staff from teams combating online hate — watchdog
In October last year, the eSafety Commission slapped X with a $388,000 fine, saying it had failed to show how it was cracking down on child abuse. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 11, 2024

Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online, according to new figures by Australia's online watchdog.

Australia's eSafety Commission said on Thursday these "deep cuts" and the reinstatement of thousands of banned accounts had created a "perfect storm" for the spread of harmful content.

"While the company has previously given estimates of the reduction in staffing, this is the first time X Corp. has given specific figures on where the reductions were made," the eSafety Commission said.

The regulator has in recent months zeroed in on X — formerly known as Twitter — previously saying Musk's takeover coincided with a spike in "toxicity and hate" on the platform.

Using Australia's groundbreaking Online Safety Act, the eSafety Commission has obtained a detailed breakdown of software engineers, content moderators and other safety staff working at X.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, a former Twitter employee, said it was the first time these figures had been made public.

They showed 1,213 specialist "trust and safety staff", including contractors, had left X since it was acquired by Musk in October 2022.

This included 80 percent of the software engineers focused on "trust and safety issues", said Inman Grant.

Recommended

"To take 80 percent of these specialist engineers away, it would be like Volvo — known for its safety standards — eradicating all of their designers or engineers," she told the AFP news agency.

"You've got a perfect storm. You're drastically decreasing your defences, and you're introducing repeat offenders back onto the platform."

RelatedOnline hate ‘inexcusably high’: Australia sends legal notice to Twitter

Global push

Australia has spearheaded the global push to regulate social media, forcing tech companies to outline how they are tackling issues such as hate speech and child abuse.

But attempts to exercise these powers have occasionally been met with indifference.

In October last year, the eSafety Commission slapped X with a $388,000 fine, saying it had failed to show how it was cracking down on child abuse.

But X ignored the deadline to pay the fine, before launching ongoing legal action to have it overturned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul