Türkiye, Japan celebrate 100 years of official diplomatic relations
Expressing gratitude for Türkiye's solidarity following a major earthquake in Japan's Noto Peninsula, Ambassador Katsumata Takahiko lauds the two countries' long history of friendship.
The Japanese ambassador to Ankara Katsumata Takahiko presented the anime movie "The House of the Lost on the Cape" as a launch of centennial celebrations and opening of the Japanese Film Festival. / Photo: AA Archive
January 11, 2024

Japan and Türkiye are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the screening of a film in the Turkish capital.

Activities for the anniversary began with the 18th Ankara Japanese Film Festival on Thursday. Japan's ambassador to Türkiye, Katsumata Takahiko, made the opening speech on relations between the two countries that share a long history of friendship.

"On the first day of the new year, a major earthquake occurred in Japan's Noto Peninsula, and many residents are still facing challenging times. We received warm condolences, especially from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and we want to express our gratitude," he said, also commemorating the victims of Türkiye's February 6 earthquakes.

Yoichi Fukazawa, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, highlighted that diplomatic relationships rarely deepen and last for more than a century, especially when considering the geographical distance.

"However, for us, this is not a coincidence. We have built friendly relations by respecting and appreciating each other's culture and history, showing mutual regard, and assisting each other in difficult times, as our ancestors did," he said.

Historic relationship

Mustafa Hulki Cevizoglu, chairman of the Japan-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group, said diplomatic relations between the two countries go back 137 years.

"In 1887, Japanese Prince Komatsu Akihito and his wife visited Istanbul and met Sultan Abdulhamid II, exchanging a chrysanthemum and a medal. In return, Sultan Abdulhamid II sent the Ertugrul Frigate to Japan in 1890, which tragically sank on its return, resulting in 532 martyrs," he said.

He also reminded that in 1924 after Japan ratified the Treaty of Lausanne, diplomatic relations were established, and in 1925, the first Turkish representation in Japan became operational.

"In 1931, Prince Takamatsu, the brother of the Japanese Emperor, presented a ceremonial sword to (Türkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal) Ataturk during his visit to Türkiye. This sword is currently exhibited in the Anitkabir Museum," Cevizoglu added.

Fukazawa noted that geographical barriers between the two countries are also no longer an issue, saying: "Last year, over 70,000 tourists from Japan visited Türkiye, and more than 20,000 tourists from Türkiye visited Japan."

"The number of Japanese companies operating in Türkiye is rapidly increasing, bringing our countries even closer not only in diplomatic relations but also in human interactions," he added.

