Japan and Türkiye are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the screening of a film in the Turkish capital.

Activities for the anniversary began with the 18th Ankara Japanese Film Festival on Thursday. Japan's ambassador to Türkiye, Katsumata Takahiko, made the opening speech on relations between the two countries that share a long history of friendship.

"On the first day of the new year, a major earthquake occurred in Japan's Noto Peninsula, and many residents are still facing challenging times. We received warm condolences, especially from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and we want to express our gratitude," he said, also commemorating the victims of Türkiye's February 6 earthquakes.

Yoichi Fukazawa, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, highlighted that diplomatic relationships rarely deepen and last for more than a century, especially when considering the geographical distance.

"However, for us, this is not a coincidence. We have built friendly relations by respecting and appreciating each other's culture and history, showing mutual regard, and assisting each other in difficult times, as our ancestors did," he said.

Related Türkiye and Japan seal friendship with centre for scientific excellence

Historic relationship

Mustafa Hulki Cevizoglu, chairman of the Japan-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group, said diplomatic relations between the two countries go back 137 years.